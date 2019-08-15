Andrew Davies hints at second series for Jane Austen adaptation Sanditon

ITV’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s last and unfinished novel Sanditon will leave audiences wanting a second series, according to screenwriter Andrew Davies.

The series is set in the eponymous Sanditon, an English seaside resort which aspires to be fashionable, and follows Charlotte (Curfew’s Rose Williams), a young woman from a respectable country family, who travels to the resort and makes the acquaintance of several eligible young men…

Asked about any plans for a second season, Davies revealed: “We haven’t had much chance to talk about it yet, but yeah, I do have a few ideas. And in fact the way we end series one, I hope we then get to a point where an audience says, ‘You can’t leave it at that!’

“Because we enjoy it, we have a great time on the writing team and we want to continue it,” he added.

Davies, who previously adapted Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, in addition to other literary works including Vanity Fair, also revealed that he had no current plans to revisit Austen’s other six novels.

“They’ve kind of all been done now haven’t they? I don’t think I would [revisit any others], actually. I absolutely loved Persuasion but it was very well done all those years ago and [I’m] not sure I would improve on that.”

Sanditon will air in eight parts on ITV in autumn 2019