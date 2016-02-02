Sneak preview: Lego BB-8 is adorable.

Players will be able to embody Rey, Finn, Poe, BB-8, Kylo Ren, Han Solo and other iconic Star Wars characters while reliving the epic action from the latest film.

"The game will also feature exclusive playable content that bridges the story gap between Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens," reveals the game's full description.

Check out the first full trailer for the game, released below.

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens is set to be released on 28th June