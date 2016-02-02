You'll be able to play Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens really soon
Xbox have revealed a "fun-filled, humorous journey based on the blockbuster Star Wars film" set to be released later this year
Star Wars: The Force Awakens is getting the Lego treatment.
Xbox has revealed that it will be the next big game to hit shelves on its website, revealing: "The No. 1 Lego videogame franchise triumphantly returns with a fun-filled, humorous journey based on the blockbuster Star Wars film."
Sneak preview: Lego BB-8 is adorable.
Players will be able to embody Rey, Finn, Poe, BB-8, Kylo Ren, Han Solo and other iconic Star Wars characters while reliving the epic action from the latest film.
"The game will also feature exclusive playable content that bridges the story gap between Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens," reveals the game's full description.
Update
Check out the first full trailer for the game, released below.
Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens is set to be released on 28th June