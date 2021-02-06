Tom Holland throws his hat in the ring for James Bond: “Just putting that out there”

Tom Holland has put himself forward as a contender for Daniel Craig’s replacement in James Bond after revealing he would love to play the iconic 007 agent in the future.

While many British actors inadvertently get caught up in relentless Bond rumours after playing a high-profile part in a hit TV show or film (and generally looking great in a tux/suit) – the most recent being Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page – the 24-year-old Spider-Man actor is putting his name out there himself.

When asked what role he’d love to play in the future during the Variety Award Circuit podcast, Holland replied: “Ultimately, as a young British lad who loves cinema, I’d love to be James Bond.

“So, y’know, I’m just putting that out there. I mean I look pretty good in a suit! I’d be like a really short James Bond.”

When the interviewer suggested Maggie Smith playing the role of M, he replied: “It would be amazing!”

At 24, Holland would be the youngest Bond in history if he were to take over from Craig, who was 38 when he took on the role of Bond in Casino Royale in 2006. However, Hollywood insider Charles Murphy has recently suggested that producers may go for a younger lead – and may even opt for “unconventional” choice such as American-French actor Timothee Chalamet.

“While we’ve heard all sorts of rumours about who might be the next Bond, I was told just the other day that the producers are open to exploring some really interesting options,” Murphy explained. “One possible route is to take Bond down a totally different route by bringing in someone much younger than anyone we’ve seen so far. “Craig was 38 when he took over the role and I am told that the studio is open to going even younger than that and also willing to look at some unconventional choices. Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson types.” Of course, these rumours are, as yet, unsubstantiated. This isn’t the first time Holland has spoken of his love of Bond, having previously told Shortlist in 2017: “I actually want to brush up on my James Bond knowledge, because Sony release Spider-Man and Bond. “I keep telling them I’m the next 007 – as a joke. But also as a kind of serious, ‘C’mon guys, let’s make this happen.’ “If I keep casually dropping it into interviews, it’ll eventually happen.” Incidentally, there’s a video clip of Holland on the red carpet at the 2013 Empire Awards telling a reporter that he would love to play Spider-Man, so stranger things have happened.

Craig will leave the franchise after his upcoming Bond movie No Time To Die, which has been hit delays and postponements in the wake of the global pandemic. Its current release date is set for 8th October 2021.

