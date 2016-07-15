There's a behind-the-scenes video for Rogue One and it'll make you hungry for more Star Wars action
We're getting too excited about this movie
Published: Friday, 15 July 2016 at 3:31 pm
There's still five months to go until Star Wars spin-off Rogue One hits screens, but LucasFilm and Disney have already released a behind-the-scenes video for the A New Hope prequel – and it's just as exciting as you could hope for.
Action! Suspense! Warwick Davis! Stormtroopers! Actors talking about the importance of Star Wars! Felicity Jones saying "May the Force be with us!"
Yes, it's everything Star Wars fans could want and more – although now we're even more hyped up for the film than we were before. This is going to be a LONG wait.
Rogue One: a Star Wars story will be released in UK cinemas on the 16th December
