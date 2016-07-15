There's still five months to go until Star Wars spin-off Rogue One hits screens, but LucasFilm and Disney have already released a behind-the-scenes video for the A New Hope prequel – and it's just as exciting as you could hope for.

Action! Suspense! Warwick Davis! Stormtroopers! Actors talking about the importance of Star Wars! Felicity Jones saying "May the Force be with us!"