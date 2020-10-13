But the most jaw-dropping image shows Colin Farrell as the Oswald Cobblepot - AKA The Penguin - with the actor rendered unrecognisable due to heavy prosthetics.

Getty

Shooting has been taking place in Liverpool and the scene being photographed appears to be a funeral in Gotham.

Getty

There are images of crowded scenes packed with mourners and others of Gotham police officers, while some of the pictures also show protesters holding up signs that read "our day of judgement" and "lies, lies, lies".

Getty

It appears the funeral in question is for the character played by Spooks star Rupert Penry-Jones, with speculation he could be playing Gotham mayor Don Mitchell Jr. - one of the Riddler's first victims.

Filming on the superhero blockbuster only resumed again over the weekend after several delays brought about by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Production had originally got back underway at the end of August but was then shut down just a few days later after The Batman lead Robert Pattinson reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The film has already seen its release date significantly pushed back due to the pandemic complications, with its original date in June 2021 having first been delayed to October next year and now to March 2022.

The Batman will see Pattinson take on the role of the Caped Crusader for the first time as part of a huge ensemble cast that also includes Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as butler Alfred Pennyworth, Kravitz as Catwoman, Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Barry Keoghan as Stanley Merkel.

Pattinson will become the latest in a long line of A-listers to play the superhero, and will be hoping to go one better than Christian Bale, who was voted by fans as the best ever Batman in a recent RadioTimes.com poll.

