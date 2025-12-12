Forty years since the original quickly became a cult classic amongst horror fans, Silent Night, Deadly Night is getting a modern reimagining, with Halloween Ends star Rohan Campbell at the helm.

As many fans of the 1984 classic will know, the movie centres around Billy, who after witnessing his parents' murder on Christmas Eve, grows up to become a Santa Claus-clad murderer.

In this reimagining, Billy delivers an annual spree of holiday violence, but this year his mission collides with love, as he meets Pam (Ruby Modine) who challenges him to confront his darkness.

"The beginning of my Silent Night, Deadly Night starts off in a similar way to the original: A boy, his mom and dad and Grandpa. 'Naughty boys get punished!' And then a tragedy on the roadside…" director Mike P. Nelson explained.

He continued: "It's just enough to remind you what you're watching and then slowly but surely, we go off course into new territory. For me, that’s when things get interesting. We take a stroll with two characters destined to meet, Billy and Pam, both dealing with some really wicked inner demons. Then s**t gets nuts".

With new twists at every turn, does Billy meet the same fate as he did in the original? Read on as Rohan Campbell delivers his verdict on the gory ending of Silent Night, Deadly Night.

Silent Night, Deadly Night ending explained

Rohan Campbell as Billy in Silent Night, Deadly Night. Cineverse

Pam reveals to Billy she wishes she could come face-to-face with the man who killed her father and "cut him into little pieces", before Billy reveals he can make her wish come true. Just like that his next mission is in motion: Kill Snatcher.

The Snatcher had been a mysterious figure spoken about early on in the movie, notably that he "steals kids".

Later, Billy confides in Pam about his childhood, sharing that his parents had been murdered in front of him by a man dressed as Santa, who turned out to be the janitor that worked in his grandfather's care home.

And this is where things become slightly other-worldly. The movie continues as Billy touches the hand of the assailant and what appears to be electrical currents pass from him onto Billy, leaving him with a voice in his head.

As he explains his murderous ways, Pam hardly bats an eyelid.

"My favourite thing about it was how excited Billy is to share, because he's never had anyone to talk to about this except the voice in his head," Rohan told RadioTimes.com. "So it's like, what ends up happening in that scene is you just have this person that seems so insane getting really happy that he has someone to talk to, and the juxtaposition of her being like, not only content with what's being said, but how excited he is to tell her, is such a fun way to sort of explore that.

"I think the term 'matched his freak' was used that day. It was just fun for her [Pam] to be in this place of like, just lost her dad, anger, frustration, [and] this whole other mystery that's happening underneath it all, and to set all that up so that he has a platform to excitedly share, and to have her take that and go with him and trust him, is such a such a fun way to take it."

As Pam and Billy explore an abandoned building, they discover a ball pit which has a child's zip tied hands poking out, revealing the Snatcher's hideout.

As they go to save the children under the ball pit, Pam is taken hostage and dragged further into the ball pit by the Snatcher.

Billy is guided by Charlie, the voice in his head, to find exactly where Pam is and how best to strike. As Billy kills the Snatcher, he is also stabbed, leaving Pam to fend for herself and find help.

What happens to Billy?

Billy survives his confrontation with the Snatcher, but it's clear he is need of urgent medical help.

Just as the voice in his head tells him they can make it, Billy comes face-to-face with Max, a police officer and Pam's ex-boyfriend, who shoots him dead.

In his final moments, Billy grabs Pam's hand and much like when he was eight years old, he transfers an electrical current through to her, forcing her to pass out.

What happens to Pam?

Ruby Modine as Pam in Silent Night, Deadly Night. Cineverse

Max rushes over to her, thinking she may have died, but as she wakes up, Pam gets flickers of Max's past and she proceeds to bite his nose off before picking up Billy's axe and killing him.

Afterwards, Pam hears Billy say "hey", but he isn't alive and instead is the voice in her head, much like Charlie's was to him.

"Are you ready for this?" Billy asks as Pam smiles, before the credits appear.

When asked if this ending was to show Billy passing the torch to Pam, Campbell told RadioTimes.com: "I'm pretty positive that's what it is. I just can't think of like a more fun way to sort of set up a possible sequel than [that]. Imagine having your partner in your brain, hearing your thoughts and seeing what you're seeing. I think that's just the most fun way to set up another movie, if that happens. But yeah, what a crazy way to end it. I thought that was so fun."

Speaking of reading that final scene, Campbell added: "I just remember laughing and being like, it's so funny. I think I picked up the phone immediately, called Mike, and I was like, 'This is so fun. What a way to finish it.' And I feel like, again, the whole voice in the head thing is such a fun way to sort of have this new, revitalised thing on the original and to hand that off to Ruby and to see what she did with it. I just had such a fun time."

Silent Night, Deadly Night is released in UK cinemas on Friday 12th December 2025.

