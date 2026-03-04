Scream 7 stormed the box office on its release, as Sidney Prescott once again went head-to-head with a crazed killer hidden under a Ghostface mask.

With this latest killer even bringing back the dead in order to torment poor Sid, the stakes have never been higher for the ultimate Final Girl, with teen daughter Tatum being dragged into the killer’s crosshairs this time as well.

But while both Sidney, Tatum, and “more lives than a cat” reporter Gale Weathers live to fight another day, will there be more deadly enemies intent on finishing what Billy Loomis and Stu Macher started all the way back in 1996’s first Scream?

Here’s what the future holds for the franchise…

Will Scream return for an 8th instalment?

Scream 8 is not currently confirmed – but it does seem likely that Ghostface will be back to slash another day.

On its opening weekend, Scream 7 reached the top of the box office in territories including the US, the UK, Australia, Italy and Greece.

In that time, it earned a total of $64.1 million domestically (within the US) and $97.2 million worldwide, according to Deadline.

It makes Scream 7 the most lucrative opening in the history of the entire Scream franchise, and Paramount’s biggest ever opening for a horror movie, despite it also being the least critically acclaimed (on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, it only has a 31 per cent score at the time of writing – the lowest of the entire series by a 14 per cent margin.)

With a proven love of the franchise being shown in the amount of money it's raking in, it’s unlikely the studio will turn down the opportunity to make more.

According to Variety, insiders have “suggested plans are already in place” for a Scream 8, although this is yet to be officially confirmed by Paramount (the studio that releases the franchise) or Spyglass Media Group, the production company that makes it.

Variety later backed up the claim with creator Kevin Williamson, who told them in an interview ahead of Scream 7’s release: “If this film is successful and there’s an audience for it, you know we’ll make it because, one, I think the studio would like to make it, and, two, we the people who make these movies would love to make it because... they’re a blast to make and they’re so much fun.”

What could Scream 8 be about and who could return?

While Scream 8 has yet to be given the official greenlight, creator Williamson has certainly made several suggestions that he’s got an idea in mind.

In fact, he even credited leading lady Neve Campbell for one potential plan going forward during an interview with Deadline while on the Scream 7 red carpet.

Explaining that the idea emerged during a “spit-balling session at 3am on set”, he told the site: “Neve had this great idea, and everyone seemed to run with it. So yeah, if this movie works and people want it, we’re here for the fans. So, if they want it, we’ll certainly give it to them.”

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers in Scream 7. Paramount Pictures

As for who will return, that will only be something we learn when they’re given the go-ahead – but Courteney Cox, who plays Gale Weathers, has suggested she might not be back.

She told Variety: “I think everyone should want to do another Scream. It’s fun and it’s great. I don’t think I can make the next one, but maybe we’ll see.”

Cox is the only member of the original cast that has appeared in every instalment of the franchise to date. Campbell was previously missing from 2023’s Scream 6 due to a reported pay dispute, which was cleared up in time for her to return for Scream 7.

And with so many other former faces – alive and dead – making a comeback across the latest instalments of the franchise, there’s no telling who could make an appearance...

Scream 7 is available to watch in cinemas now.

