**Warning: Spoilers for Scream 7 ahead.**

Sidney Prescott must have the worst luck imaginable when it comes to running into serial killers – with Scream 7 seeing her face off against yet another Ghostface.

This time though, the Ghostface at play has some tricks up their sleeves. Moving onwards and upwards with the times, this killer is intent on taunting her not with phone calls, but with those who have died in her 20-year streak as a survivor.

Naturally, Sidney – now a married mother-of-three and running a coffee shop – is ready to come at them and fight. What she wasn’t counting on was the killer turning their attention to her teenage daughter, Tatum (Isabel May), or that they’d take the shape of Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) – one of the first two Ghostfaces who kicked off her two-decade-long streak dealing with psychopaths.

With the sudden arrival of her on/off best mate Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), as well as her newest journalists-in-training Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding) following their survival of the Scream 6 Ghostfaces in New York, Sidney is now ready for a showdown.

But who makes it out alive, and who was behind it all? Here’s everything you need to know.

Scream 7 ending explained: How many people die?

Mckenna Grace as Hannah, Celeste O'Connor as Chloe and Isabel May as Tatum Evans in Scream 7. Jessica Miglio / Paramount Pictures

Naturally when it comes to this slasher, there are going to be some casualties, and a grand total of nine people are lights out by the end of the movie.

First off, in the traditional killer opening shocker sequence, we meet and quickly say goodbye to Scott (Jimmy Tatro) and Madison (Michelle Randolph). They had Airbnb’ed the famous house once owned by Stu Macher’s parents in Scream 1, and later home to Scream 5 killer Amber (Mikey Madison), as it’s been turned into a macabre shrine to the murders.

Hannah (Mckenna Grace), a high school pal of Tatum, was next to go, and got a suitably theatrical death in the auditorium while rehearsing the school’s play.

We actually get an early Ghostface death thanks to Gale Weathers, who runs over one as he runs out of Sidney’s house after chasing and attempting to kill Sidney, her husband Mark (Joel McHale) and Tatum.

That is revealed to be Karl Gibbs (Kraig Drake), a man who escaped Fallbrook Psychiatric Hospital with no known connection to Sidney, which sparks confusion for her and Gale – who figure he must have been working for someone.

When they check the hospital, they’re aided by an orderly named Marco (Ethan Embry), and spot a “John Doe” patient on his list who looks suspiciously like Stu Macher.

After that, three more are quickly killed off in a particularly nasty and slash-filled bar fight between Ghostface, Tatum’s group of friends, plus Mindy and Chad, who were explaining the “rules” of this killer to them when the killer cuts the power.

Of the group, Chloe (Celeste O’Connor) gets attacked in the bar’s kitchen before being dragged across the bar until broken glass slices her throat, while Lucas (Asa Germann), the son of friendly neighbour Jessica (Anna Camp) gets impaled on a beer tap after being stabbed in the gut. Mindy also takes a nasty slash to her stomach, but survives, as does Chad who takes a knife to the shoulder from Chloe after she tried to defend herself.

Due to the “nostalgic” connection of these killings, Tatum suspects boyfriend Ben (Sam Rechner) may be the killer, following in the footsteps of her mother’s teenage boyfriend, Billy Loomis). It doesn’t help when she discovers that he’s made deepfake videos of Stu – just like the killer clearly uses.

Unfortunately, while she knocks him out, she was wrong – and before she gets to properly apologise, Ben is stabbed to death by the real Ghostface chasing after them.

After this string of deaths, it’s down to the final showdown, with Sidney returning to her home to face the true killers and discover their motives.

Who was Ghostface in Scream 7?

Ghostface in Scream 7. Paramount Pictures

After being mercilessly tricked by a string of deepfake AI videos of people from her past – including former Ghostfaces Stu (from Scream 1), Mrs Loomis (from Scream 2) and Roman (from Scream 3 – it’s time for Sidney to see who is really behind the mask.

Turns out there are three Ghostfaces in total – though the first, Karl Gibbs, has already been dealt with.

The second was Marco, the orderly from Fallbrook Psychiatric Hospital. He’s the one responsible for creating the chillingly real AI videos. He also admits Tatum nearly killed him – but she didn’t go for his head.

But he wasn’t working alone – or even for himself. When he asks “Stu” to join him, it’s revealed that the third, and main, Ghostface is actually her neighbour, Jessica. And she’s brought Sidney’s now severely injured husband Mark with her.

Jessica has been a longtime fan of Sidney’s. Obsessively so, some might say. After reading Sidney’s memoir Out of Darkness, she was inspired to murder her abusive husband so she could achieve her status in life. She later spent time at Fallbrook Psychiatric Hospital, where she met Marco and Karl.

However, Jessica was not happy when her favourite Final Girl decided to duck out of the public eye in exchange for a quiet life in Pine Grove, Indiana with her husband and three kids (the younger two of which have, thankfully, been staying with their grandparents this entire time).

When the murder spree in New York (Scream 6) failed to draw her out of her new peaceful life, Jessica devised a plan to bring it to her door. With the two men, they planned their own Ghostface killings – complete with their own Stu – with a plan to end it by killing Sidney in front of Tatum, leaving her the new Final Girl to continue the mother’s legacy.

With the pair holding both Tatum and Mark at knifepoint, things look bleak. But this is Sidney’s family, after all, and they are more than prepared for a psychopath or two when they come their way. Mark manages to free Tatum from the bindings holding her, and Tatum hits out at her captor before running. The commotion gives Sidney enough time to shoot Marco in the head (to ensure he’s definitely dead).

Sidney then chases after Jessica, and the brutal fight sees the furious Mama Bear repeatedly stab her so-called friendly neighbour (who definitely killed her own son in this plan). Tatum then shoots her – but again, misses the head. When she jumps back to life, Sidney and Jessica take her down properly in a hail of bullets.

Who survives Scream 7?

Isabel May as Tatum Evans in Scream 7. Jessica Miglio/Paramount Pictures

Once again, Sidney and Gale prove to be unstoppable and manage to evade death at the hands of a Ghostface once again. This time Tatum joins them on the list of survivors.

Despite getting nasty injuries, both Chad and Mindy are alive too – meaning they’ve made it out of their third Ghostface killing spree alive. As a form of congratulations, Gale hands her reporter’s mic over to Mindy – allowing her to do her first ever news report on what went down.

Mark is also alive, albeit in an incredibly bad way, and is taken to hospital. With the family safe, Sidney and Tatum go to join him.

Scream 7 is available to watch in cinemas now.

