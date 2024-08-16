She plays Rain, one of a number of young space colonisers who launch an audacious attempt to escape their mining colony by stealing some cryopods from a seemingly abandonded nearby space station.

This being an Alien film, it's no spoiler to say that thing don't quite go according to plan, and it soon emerges that the station is home to a number of vicious xenomorphs who waste no time in attacking Rain and her crew.

But how does it all end up? Are there any survivors and what other surprises are in store? Read on to have the Alien: Romulus ending explained.

Alien Romulus ending explained

First, lets briefly recap the key events before the finale. After the xenomorphs have been unleashed, it naturally doesn't take long for the crew to be picked off, one by one. Navarro (Aileen Wu) is the first to go – in the film's mandatory chest-bursting scene – before Bjorn (Spike Fearn) and then Tyler (Archie Renaux) also meet grisly fates.

Meanwhile, the pregnant Kay (Isabella Merced) has an especially tough time of it, taken by a xenomorph and kept in its hive until she is eventually saved by Rain. After the rescue, she is encouraged to head back to the ship by herself and get into one of the cryopods as soon as possible.

As for the revelations about the research that was previously being carried out on Romulus, this is revealed to us by Rook – a synthetic human and the station's science officer (who is uncannily 'played' by a CGI recreation of the late Ian Holm).

Rook explains that he and his team had been carrying out research to extract black goo from a xenomorph – which happens to be the original one featured in the very first Alien film, that the Weyland-Yutani corporation had recovered – and combining it with human DNA.

He says that humanity had never been cut out for space colonisation, that it was "too weak" and "too fragile” and he had wanted to change that by giving humanity an "upgrade".

"Humanity can’t wait for evolution any more”," he explains. Unfortunately, it appears that the experiment somewhat backfired when xenomporphs were let loose in the station, killing all of the people who had been working there and leaving him badly damaged.

Cailee Spaeny and Archie Renaux in Alien: Romulus. 20th Century Studios

Anyway, with Rain and Andy stuck on the ground floor, they are warned by Rook that they can't shoot at the attacking xenomporphs as their acidic blood will burn a hole in the ground, exposing them to the unbreathable atmosphere and killing them all. Not ideal, given they have to get past a huge number of xenomorphs to get back to their ship.

Things are looking hopeless, but then Rain stumbles on an idea during a conversation with Andy – who is now back to himself having had a module inserted into him for much of the running time that had changed his personality to do whatever was best for the Weyland-Yutani corporation.

Looking for some comfort before what seems likely to be certain death, she asks him to tell her some of his favourite bad jokes. One of those jokes – "I was reading a book about gravity, I couldn’t put it down" – suddenly gives her a eureka moment.

If she turns off a gravity switch, the blood will float in the air after they shoot the xenomorphs, and she and Andy will be able to climb the elevator shaft and make it back to the cryopods they had earlier secured, where Kay is waiting.

They make a narrow escape that involves many of the xenomorphs being crushed to death by the elevator once the gravity switches back on, while Andy shoots at the one survivor and and utters the iconic Aliens line, "Get away from her.... you b**ch**!" just as its about to kill Rain.

Eventually, they are able to make it back to Kay, who has been patiently waiting for them in the ship. Happily ever after...

What happens with the Xenomorph/human hybrid in Alien: Romulus?

But, of course in true Alien tradition, they are not out of the woods just yet – far from it.

In one of the cryopods, Kay appears to go into labour and eventually gives birth to... a horrifying xenomporph/human hybrid – the result of having earlier injected herself with black goo in a desperate attempt to save herself. The hybrid attacks and kills Kay, takes Andy out of commission and then sets on Rain.

Rain begins to make an escape – and is forced to put on a space suit, hanging on for dear life as the hybrid attacks – but thankfully, after an almighty struggle and a major jump scare, she is able to eject it from the ship, this time surely securing her safety.

The film ends with her putting the damaged Andy in a cryopod chamber and telling him that she'll "fix" him, before she sets their destination to Yvaga – the planet they had originally been planning on setting off for – and leaves a final voice log in the style of Ripley in the original film.

But it's worth noting that Rain has a vial of the black goo still with her on her ship – so there's certainly more than enough potential for another sequel.

Alien: Romulus is now showing in UK cinemas.

