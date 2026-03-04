Paramount has moved the release date for the sixth film in the Scary Movie film franchise forward by a week.

Ad

The latest instalment in the franchise – which has officially received the title of Scary Movie – was previously slated to land in cinemas on 12 June.

The film is now set for release on 5 June, seemingly to avoid competition with Universal’s Disclosure Day from director Steven Spielberg, which is also due to land in cinemas on 12 June.

“We are currently in the edit for Scary Movie,” actor Marlon Wayans, who plays Shorty Meeks, said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“The bad news is, we’re no longer going to be releasing on June 12. The good news is, due to the overwhelming response and the worldwide excitement, we are releasing a week earlier.

"That’s right: June 5th is the new date for Scary Movie! We’re starting off the summer with a bang and a laugh fest. So I’m really excited about coming early.”

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Instagram and its required purposes to load content on this page.

The film will still have competition on 12 June, however, as it's set to be released on the same weekend as Amazon MGM Studios' Ryan Reynolds-starring Masters of the Universe, and Lionsgate's Power Ballad, starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas.

Elsewhere, Wayan teased that the new film will push the boundaries of comedy, just as its predecessors did.

“This movie is multi-generational. It’s a conversation comedically that is needed, that needs to be had from our generation down to Gen Alpha. It’s all inclusive,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

"What we’re trying to do is bring back laughter. This is about bringing back comedy the way it used to be. And I think the only way to do it is you have to cancel the cancel culture.”

He continued: “We’re gonna do what we always do. We’re gonna make fun of everybody because we’re equal opportunity offenders. We have a recipe, we have a formula that you can’t mimic or copy. It’s how we grew up, and it’s how we see the world.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

"It’s the household we were raised in with the sense of humor that we all were governed with, that we inherited from our mother. We like to be fearless. Yet still do things with kid gloves to let people laugh at themselves.”

Wayans is joined in Scary Movie by original castmates Shawn Wayans, Regina Hall and Anna Faris, while the recent trailer also appeared to confirm cameos from the likes of Kai Cenat and Kim Wayans.

The footage also revealed several horror films that Scary Movie will parody, including Sinners, Longlegs, The Substance and Terrifier.

Scary Movie is released in UK cinemas on 5 June, 2026.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.