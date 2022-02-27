During a virtual press conference to promote the new movie, the cast was asked if they'd taken anything from the set, which prompted Selina Kyle actor Zoe Kravitz to reveal: "Rob took socks!"

"No, I do have a lot of them," Pattinson admitted. "They told me to stop stealing them."

Kravitz was understanding about the situation – explaining that "it's easy to leave with socks on" before she asked him, "Or was it more intentional than that?"

And Pattinson confirmed, "No it was intentional. It was kind of...after a while, it was a 156-day shoot and they're like 'how...you have 156 pairs of socks. Like, what on Earth are you doing with them?' Ya don't wanna know!"

Kravitz refused to confirm or deny whether she'd taken anything herself – claiming she didn't want to get in trouble – while The Riddler star Paul Dano said he "definitely" did not steal anything, adding that he would want to keep his character's creepy riddler paraphernalia out of his house.

Meanwhile Jeffrey Wright – who plays Commissioner Gordon in the film – revealed that he got something from the set after winning a bet against the First Assistant Director, although he didn't tell the full story in order not to "further embarrass" the losing party.

"It was an Arsenal/Tottenham thing," he said. "I'm an Arsenal supporter, he lost. He owes me something. But I'm gonna keep that private."

The Batman is scheduled for release on 4th March 2022.