Robert Duvall's greatest misfortune was that he was actually too good an actor
In this piece from the RT Archives, film critic Barry Norman laments the fact that Robert Duvall hadn't made the jump from acclaimed character actor to leading movie star.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 17 February 2026 at 4:29 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad