A "delightful" film starring Maggie Smith alongside a cast of other incredible British actors will be airing on TV tonight.

Quartet was released in 2012 and follows Smith's character Jean Horton, a former famous opera singer who is moving into Beecham House, a retirement home for those who were once singers and musicians. Jean's arrival throws the home into disarray due to the fact her former husband Reginald, played by Tom Courtenay, already lives there and is furious he wasn't warned about her arrival.

As she settles in, the other residents convince Jean to take part in their yearly concert, where they will be doing a performance of the Bella figlia dell'amore quartet from Rigoletto, however she is apprehensive, fearing her voice is not what it used to be. The film offers a comedic insight into ageing, mortality and the power of music.

Those looking to tune in can do so tonight (Friday 28th November) on BBC Two at 11pm with a running time of 94 minutes and will be uploaded to BBC iPlayer shortly after. However, you can also find the film on Prime Video, and it is also available to watch on Sky Cinema.

The film also starred Sheridan Smith as the home's doctor, with the actress recently opening up about her experience working with the late Maggie Smith during an appearance on The One Show.

Maggie Smith and Sheridan Smith. Momentum Pictures

She explained: "I was a bag of nerves. There were all these absolute legends, I was so out of my depth, and [Dame Maggie Smith] saw me kind of nearly having a panic attack before this scene, and she just went, ‘Smiths stick together!’”

Quartet was the directorial debut from Hollywood actor Dustin Hoffman and made $59.5 million at the box office against a budget of $11 million.

Those who have seen it ushered their praise of the feature length, saying: "Dustin Hoffman's first film as a director is a treat for the actors involved, and what actors they are. Hoffman has cast his actors in roles that fit them well and they reward him with fine performances.

"It's a delightful film that touches on themes of ageing and the enduring importance of art. And the film's location, Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire, plays a character in its own right, adding splendour to the warmth."

Alongside both Smiths and Courtenay, the star-studded cast also boosts the likes of Scottish royalty Billy Connolly, Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon, and Pauline Collins of Upstairs, Downstairs fame.

