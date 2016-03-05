Several of Conroy's novels, which drew from his own experiences of life in South Carolina, were made into films. But the best known is The Prince of Tides, published in 1986. It told the story of a former football player with a traumatic past and the New York psychiatrist who attempts to help him.

It was made into a hit 1991 film starring Nick Nolte and Barbra Streisand, who also produced and directed it. Conroy worked on the screenplay and shared one of seven Oscar nominations including best picture.

"The water is wide but he has now crossed over," his wife, Cassandra King, said in a statement issued via his publisher.