Ever since it was announced that Barry Keoghan would be joining the cast of Peaky Blinders for upcoming film spin-off The Immortal Man, there has been a lot of speculation about who the Saltburn and Banshees of Inisherin star might be playing.

One theory which gained a lot of traction suggested he could be set to star as Duke Shelby, the son of Cillian Murphy's Tommy, and a new trailer for the movie has now confirmed that that is indeed the case.

The trailer – which follows an earlier teaser released on Christmas Eve – opens with voiceover from Rebecca Ferguson's mysterious character saying: "Tommy, you live in a house haunted with ghosts of people who died, because of you."

She then adds: "You abandoned your kingdom, you abandoned your son" before we cut do a very brief shot of Murphy and Keoghan facing each other.

Rebecca Ferguson as Kaulo in Peaky Blinders. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Later, we see Tommy's sister Ada (Sophie Rundle) speaking with him inside a car, explaining: "Your gypsy son is running the Peaky Blinders like its 1919 all over again" something which is soon illustrated by scenes of Duke overseeing violent activity.

"I can't help him, because I'm not that man anymore," Tommy later laments.

And it looks as if things are going to get very nasty; we see Tim Roth's character – who appears to be a Nazi – attempting to enlist Duke in a mission that will help decide the war for Germany. His response? "The world don't give a f**k about me, and I don't give a f**k about it."

The trailer also includes Tommy's arrival back at the Garrison pub, the return of Stephen Graham's Hayden Stagg and a glimpse of Jay Lycurgo's new character, alongside all sorts of explosive scenes. Meanwhile it ends with a tease of a confrontation between Tommy and his son – watch it in full below:

Tommy's illegitimate son Duke was previously portrayed by Conrad Khan and was introduced in the final season of the show as a thief whose existence Tommy had previously been unaware of. It appears he's certainly risen the ranks during his father's self-imposed exile.

The official synopsis for the film reads: "Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet.

"With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders…"

Tim Roth as Beckett in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Meanwhile, alongside the trailer – and a selection of newly released stills – details of the film's official soundtrack have also been unveiled, including news of a newly recorded version of Nick Cave’s Red Right Hand which served as the TV show's iconic theme song.

According to a release, the soundtrack features 36 tracks in total, with 5 brand new original recordings and input from artists including Cave, Fontaines DC, Lankum, and McLusky.

Also included are two "transformative" Massive Attack covers – one by Fontaines frontman Grian Chatten and the other by Girl In The Year Above.

Peaky Blinders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The movie will be released in cinemas on 6th March 2026 and on Netflix on 20th March 2026.

