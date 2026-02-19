❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Peaky Blinders movie trailer confirms Barry Keoghan's role in surprise twist as he faces off with Cillian Murphy
The latest trailer for the movie spin-off reveals a lot of new information.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Thursday, 19 February 2026 at 3:10 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad