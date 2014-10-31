Nine of the nastiest one-liners from Dolores Umbridge
The Harry Potter professor and Ministry of Magic employee is the subject of a new Halloween story from JK Rowling. To celebrate, we've rounded up her best quotes...
JK Rowling may have finished the Harry Potter books seven long years ago, but that hasn't stopped the author from continuing to pen details of the characters we know and love. Today brought us a brand new entry featuring one of Hogwarts' most sinister professors, Dolores Umbridge.
So, in celebration, we've collected her creepiest quotes. Happy Halloween, y'all...
1. "Things at Hogwarts are far worse than I feared."
2. "I'm sure we're all going to be very good friends."
3. "You know, I really hate children."
4. "Deep down, you know that you deserve to be punished. Don't you, Mr Potter?"
5. "The time has come for answers, whether he wants to give them or not."
6. "Boys and girls are not to be within eight inches of each other."
7. "I WILL have order!"
8. "What Cornelius doesn't know won't hurt him."
9. "As I told you Mr Potter, naughty children deserve to be punished."
