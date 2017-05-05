New Blade Runner 2049 posters show Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in action
It looks like the world of the (even further) future is a bleak, smoky place
Denis Villeneuve’s much-anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s classic sci-fi Blade Runner is looking pretty atmospheric in these new posters, which see stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford (reprising his Rick Deckard role from the original movie) surrounded by futuristic mist and apocalyptic dust respectively.
Oh, and they’re also both looking slightly to their left for some reason. We’re guessing because it looks quite cool.
Set 30 years after the first film, Blade Runner 2049 sees replicant-hunting ‘Blade Runner’ Deckard missing for decades, with Gosling’s police officer sent to track him down after a new blade runner uncovers a shocking secret that could derail their entire futuristic society.
“It’s a continuation of the story, so if you’re a fan of the original film, it takes the original story and sort of follows that through,” Gosling, who plays an LAPD officer called K, told EW.
“It’s the same iconic universe, but it’s changed over the course of the 30-year gap.”
He added: “It’s a lot more bleak in some ways. The director describes it as toxic. But it’s still the Blade Runner universe.”
And people are still awkwardly looking to their left. Good to know.
Blade Runner 2049 will be released in UK cinemas on 6th October