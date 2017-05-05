Set 30 years after the first film, Blade Runner 2049 sees replicant-hunting ‘Blade Runner’ Deckard missing for decades, with Gosling’s police officer sent to track him down after a new blade runner uncovers a shocking secret that could derail their entire futuristic society.

“It’s a continuation of the story, so if you’re a fan of the original film, it takes the original story and sort of follows that through,” Gosling, who plays an LAPD officer called K, told EW.

“It’s the same iconic universe, but it’s changed over the course of the 30-year gap.”

He added: “It’s a lot more bleak in some ways. The director describes it as toxic. But it’s still the Blade Runner universe.”

And people are still awkwardly looking to their left. Good to know.

Blade Runner 2049 will be released in UK cinemas on 6th October