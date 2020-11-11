According to Deadline, Damsel is the tale of a princess, Elodie, who thinks she is marrying Prince Henry, only to find out that she is being sacrificed to a dragon.

The screen play for Damsel has been written by Dan Mazeau, who is no stranger to the world of fantasy: he created the blockbuster Wrath of the Titans and Universal’s in-development feature Cowboy Ninja Viking.

The Anglo-American actress Brown is turning into a teenage superstar. Besides being nominated for two Emmy Awards as the character Eleven in Netflix thriller Stranger Things, her period mystery Enola Holmes has been a huge hit on Netflix since it launched in September.

According to Nielsen, streaming figures saw Netflix users watching nearly 1.17 billion minutes of the film in its first week, which translated into roughly 9.63 million plays for the 121-minute movie and became the biggest single-week performance for an original streaming movie since Nielsen began monitoring weekly streaming numbers.

Brown will next be seen in the 2021 Warner Bros/Legendary cinema release Godzilla vs. Kong, a sequel to last year’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which has earned more than $300 million (£227 million) worldwide.

