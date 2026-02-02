❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Devil Wears Prada icon confirmed to be playing Joni Mitchell in upcoming biopic from acclaimed director
Meryl Streep will play the iconic singer-songwriter in Cameron Crowe's upcoming film.
Published: Monday, 2 February 2026 at 11:18 am
