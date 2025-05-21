That said, everything else is going OK. He has a great girlfriend (Kravitz), tends at a bar at a New York dive and his favourite team is making an underdog run at the pennant... what could go wrong?

Well, pretty much everything. When his neighbour Russ (Smith) has to fly back to London, he asks Hank to take care of his cat for a few days – and soon finds himself embroiled with a motley crew of threatening gangsters.

Austin Butler. Sony

The synopsis continues: "They all want a piece of him; the problem is he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he’s got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out…"

"What did you get me into?" Hank asks as Russ finally returns from his trip and Russ reveals he has stolen over $4 million and "everyone gets a cut" – but not Hank.

But it's clear Hank isn't going down without a fight!

The full trailer can be watched below.

Caught Stealing is directed by Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream's Aronofsky and additional cast members include Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Griffin Dunne, Benito A Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny) and Carol Kane.

Caught Stealing is released in cinemas on Friday 29th August.

