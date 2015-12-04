Mark Hamill dressed up as a stormtrooper and pranked unsuspecting Star Wars fans
Maybe he's been in the Force Awakens poster all along?
He may be a little short for a stormtrooper, but that didn't stop Mark Hamill from dressing up as one and fooling a whole host of Star Wars fans.
The actor was out and about in Los Angeles to promote the Star Wars Force for Change charity, telling fans how they could go to the Force Awakens premiere and meet the stars of the film.
Little did they realise they'd just met one of them.
One woman even professed her love for Hamill with no clue that he was hiding under the helmet. You also have to feel for the wannabe Jedi who fought his hero without knowing!
The real treat comes towards the end of the video though, when Hamill acknowledges what we've all been asking: where is Luke in that Force Awakens poster?
Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens opens in UK cinemas on 17th December.