Vitali passed away on Friday (19th August) in Los Angeles surrounded by his relatives including his three children, Masha, Max and Vera, his family told AP .

Leon Vitali, who starred in films such as Barry Lyndon and Eyes Wide Shut before giving up acting to serve as Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant, has died at the age of 74.

"Leon was a special and lovely man driven by his curiosity, who spread love and warmth wherever he went," his family said in a statement.

They continued: "He will be remembered with love and be hugely missed by the many people he touched."

Vitali is perhaps most well-known for his role in Kubrick’s 1975 film Barry Lyndon, in which he played the title character’s stepson, Lord Bullingdon.

After production on Barry Lyndon wrapped, Vitali decided to switch his career path and become the director’s personal assistant.

The duo worked together on 1980’s The Shining, 1987's Full Metal Jacket and 1999's Eyes Wide Shut.

Leon Vitali. CHRISTOPHE SIMON/ Getty Images

In 2017, Tony Zierra’s documentary Filmworker detailed Vitali’s career path from actor to his role as Kubrick’s personal assistant and shed light on his massive and largely unsung contributions.

The film, which featured unseen photos, videos and memos of the duo, was nominated for the L’Œil d’or at Cannes Film Festival.

Full Metal Jacket actor Matthew Modine took to Twitter to pay tribute to Vitali following the tragic news of his passing.

He wrote: "There are people we meet who have a profound impact upon our lives. Leon Vitali was one such person in mine.

"An artist in every aspect of his life. A loving father & friend to so many. A kind, generous & forgiving nature. He exemplified & personified grace."

Filmmaker Lee Unkrich also paid tribute to Vitali, tweeting that he was "completely heartbroken to hear about the passing of Leon Vitali".

He said: "He helped me *enormously* with my Shining book and I’m gutted that he won’t see it. He was a sweet, kind, humble, generous man and a vital part of Stanley Kubrick’s team. RIP, dear Leon."