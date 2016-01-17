Kylo Ren gets a bad rap but when you have a high pressure job like trying to take control of the entire galaxy while quashing the efforts of the rebel alliance it's easy to lose touch with the people on the ground.

Advertisement

That's why the commander of the First Order has taken on a new identity – 'Matt' the radar technician – in the new episode of Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base.

"You get so caught up with restoring the galaxy to its rightful state that you miss what's going on behind the scenes. I'm looking forward to having some real talk with some real folks," says Kylo.

Advertisement

As he experiences what day to day life is like for his employees, Kylo could be about to learn some important life lessons. Or not...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement