Kylo Ren learns some important life lessons in Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base
It's easy to lose touch with your employees when you're aiming for galactic domination...
Kylo Ren gets a bad rap but when you have a high pressure job like trying to take control of the entire galaxy while quashing the efforts of the rebel alliance it's easy to lose touch with the people on the ground.
That's why the commander of the First Order has taken on a new identity – 'Matt' the radar technician – in the new episode of Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base.
"You get so caught up with restoring the galaxy to its rightful state that you miss what's going on behind the scenes. I'm looking forward to having some real talk with some real folks," says Kylo.
As he experiences what day to day life is like for his employees, Kylo could be about to learn some important life lessons. Or not...