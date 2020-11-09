She follows in her mother's footsteps to become a reputable operative herself, working exclusively for The Firm and cleaning up any messes that threaten its goals.

That is, until the life of an innocent eight-year-old girl is put in the crosshairs, prompting Sam to take a stand and fight back against the nefarious aims of her bosses.

She unites with her estranged mother and three fellow assassins, played by prolific stars Angela Bassett (Black Panther), Carla Gugino (Watchmen) and Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery), to take on The Firm's army of henchmen.

Directed by Navot Papushado, Gunpowder Milkshake appears to be following in the footsteps of the wildly popular hitman franchise John Wick, with the potential to be just as big with movie-goers.

The first image (above) sees Gillan's Sam entering a lift pistol-in-hand with the young girl she has sworn to protect, played by My Spy star Chloe Coleman.

We also have our first glimpse at powerhouse trio Bassett, Gugino and Yeoh as The Librarians, a team of hit-women that Sam calls on for assistance.

Last, but certainly not least, we see Game of Thrones star Lena Headey in character as Sam's mother, seemingly discussing something with her daughter over the eponymous milk-based beverage.

Gunpowder Milkshake completed filming prior to the coronavirus pandemic and is currently scheduled for a cinema release on an unspecified date in 2021.

After a tough year for cinemas, it is hoped that movie-going habits will be able to resume at some point in the next 12 months, with many major blockbusters waiting in the wings.

Gunpowder Milkshake is coming soon to cinemas. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.