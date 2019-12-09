Rapman’s Blue Story, which became the subject of a controversial decision by Vue to cancel showings after reports of a fight in a screening, is also on the list.

In total there are ten nominees, with this being whittled down to five when the actual nominations are announced.

According to BAFTA, the award was established to encourage British filmmaking by recognising individuals whose first film sets them apart as a talent with a distinct vision and potential.

Marc Samuelson, Chair of BAFTA’s Film Committee said: “New talent is the lifeblood of the British film industry. This shortlist of ten films shines a light on a diverse group of talented debut British filmmakers who demonstrate that the future of British film is in good hands.”

The shortlist for the two other BAFTA jury categories – British Short Film and British Short Animation – will be announced Tuesday 10th December 2019, with final nominations announced on Tuesday 7th January 2020.

Last year’s award was won by Michael Pearce for his film Beast, while other previous winners include Stephen Beresford (Pride), Paddy Considine (Tyrannosaur) and Andrea Arnold (Red Road).

The shortlist can be seen in full below:

Animals

Writer: Emma Jane Unsworth

Bait

Writer/Director: Mark Jenkin, Producers: Kate Byers, Linn Waite

Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story

Director/Producer: Steve Sullivan

Blue Story

Writer/Director: Rapman, Producer: Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor

(also produced by Damien Jones)

For Sama

Director/Producer: Waad al-Kateab, Director: Edward Watts

The Last Tree

Producer: Myf Hopkins

(also produced by Lee Thomas)

Maiden

Director: Alex Holmes

Only You

Writer/Director: Harry Wootliff

The Party's Just Beginning

Writer/Director: Karen Gillan

Retablo

Writer/Director: Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio

(also written by Héctor Gálvez)