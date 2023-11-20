His family announced his death in a statement, saying: "With his distinctive voice and commanding presence, Ackland brought a unique intensity and gravitas to his roles. He will be remembered as one of Britain’s most talented and beloved actors."

Meanwhile, his representative said in a statement: "Joss was a long term client and great friend who remained lucid, erudite and mischievous to the very end. He died peacefully with his family this morning."

Joss Ackland. Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Ackland was born in 1928 in London and attended the Central School of Speech and Drama to train, before making his first on-screen appearance in an uncredited role in 1949's Landfall.

He rose to particular prominence in the 1980s and 1990s, when he had roles in Lethal Weapon 2, Great Expectations, Watership Down, White Mischief, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, The Mighty Ducks and Shadowlands.

He was particularly well-known for a line in Lethal Weapon 2, where he tries to claim "diplomatic immunity".

Ackland was married to his wife Rosemary from 1951 until she died in 2002. The couple had seven children, 34 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. He was made a CBE for services to drama in 2001.

Lyricist and author Sir Tim Rice paid tribute to Ackland in a post on Twitter, which has recently been rebranded as X, saying: "RIP Joss Ackland. Great actor, lovely chap. His performance as Peron in Evita such an important contribution to the good fortune that show enjoyed.

"And he played so many other roles with distinction, humour & grace from late 1940s on. His name & talent will be long remembered."

Meanwhile, actor Rufus Jones said in a post: "RIP Joss Ackland. A mighty actor, and totem of that first wave of British Hollywood b***ards. May flights of angels sing thee to thy diplomatic immunity."

Actor and writer Lolita Chakrabarti said: "I remember seeing Shadowlands on TV in the mid '80s and Joss Ackland’s performance really moved me. I never met him but what an actor and what a voice! Go well."