So if Arthur’s too old, or doesn't quite fit the Joker bill in other ways, who will Bruce Wayne battle when he comes of age as Batman? (We do see his parents murdered in Joker, suggesting that Batman will still arise one day.)

Well, director Todd Phillips has a bit of an idea…

"Maybe Joaquin's character inspired the Joker," Phillips told the LA Times.

"You don't really know. His last line in the movie is. 'You wouldn't get it.' There's a lot going on in there that's interesting."

In other words, while Arthur – who didn’t have much of a knack for criminal mastermind-ing anyway – may not become the Joker, it could be that his on-air murders and dramatic flair caught the attention of someone else, who could adopt the name and persona themselves when facing Gotham's Dark Knight in later years.

And if that sounds like a familiar explanation, well, that’s because we’ve seen it in Batman-related media before.

In TV prequel Gotham, a character named Jerome who greatly resembles the Joker appears for a number of episodes, only for the series to suggest that he may have merely inspired a future holder of the title rather than becoming the Clown Prince of Crime himself.

Phillips' possible explanation (which has been seized on by a number of fans) suggests something similar, albeit in a slightly less offbeat Gotham City that's not already half-infested with super-villains like the one of the TV series.

Whatever the truth, clearly there was an awful lot of clown-related violence in Gotham even before the Joker started his deadly tricks. What a circus.

