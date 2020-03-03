Streisand was amongst those who took to Twitter to pay tribute to the host, writing, "“Rest in peace, James Lipton. He was interested in the actor’s process, which was so refreshing."

And a glut of other stars joined the tributes, praising both his interviewing skills and his kindness.

Mark Ruffalo, who appeared on the show in 2007, tweeted, "Rest In Peace, Mr. Lipton. Thank you for some of the greatest actor and actress interviews."

More like this

Lea Michele wrote, "So incredibly sad to hear about the passing of the amazing James Lipton. I will never forget this day on Inside The Actors Studio" while Matt Bomer tweeted, "RIP James Lipton- thank you for giving artists the space to have an actual discussion, and to talk about what they do. IMO, that show was the first podcast!"

Director Judd Apatow added, "RIP James Lipton. I studied so many episodes of Inside the Actors Studio over the years. He was a wonderful interviewer and loved doing his show so much."

Lipton's wife Kedakai Mercedes Lipton, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, "He lived each day as if it were his last. His work was his passion, [he] loved what he did and all the people he worked with. He empowered people to do their best, and hopefully his spirit, curiosity and passion will live on."

Meanwhile, other social media users took the opportunity to share their favourite interviews of Lipton's time on the show, with popular choices including episodes featuring Robin Williams and Bradley Cooper – a former student of Lipton's who famously broke down during an appearance on the show in 2011.