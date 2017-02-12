I, Daniel Blake has won the prize for Best British Film at the Bafta Film Awards 2017, seeing off competition from American Honey, Denial, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Notes on Blindness and Under the Shadow.

Advertisement

Ken Loach's tour de force, chronicling the desperate and unfair nature of the British benefits system, earned five Bafta nominations in total and won Loach the coveted Palme D'Or at Cannes last year.