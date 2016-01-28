Remember in the prequels, how Anakin Skywalker was revealed to have built C-3PO out of scrap, and how stupid that seemed at the time? Well one 17 year old has just bested Darth Vader by constructing his own BB-8 out of household materials.

“One of my dad's hobby is being a toy collector…he is a really huge Star Wars fan,” physics student Angelo explains, but the official robot toys were prohibitively expensive in the Philippines. So Angelo decided to do the obvious thing. “I figured I could build a life-sized version of the Sphero BB8 for less than $100.”