"We had a big budget this time. In the original film, the door – if there had been a door – would have been closed with a pulley and a stage hand just closing it. Now we had lots of money and technology and so they built a f***ing great hydraulic door which closed at light speed and somebody said, ‘Ooh I wonder what this is?’ [pretends to point at buttons]. and the door came down and hit me on my left hip because I was turned to my right.”

Ouch.

“And then it flung my left leg up and it dislocated my ankle, and as it drove me down to the floor, my legs slapped on the ramp up to the Millennium Falcon and broke both bones in my left leg,” he explained.

“Sooo, serious?” Ross asked the actor. Dumb question. “Sort of. Duh! Yeah!” he replied.

The chat show host said the button pusher must be feeling pretty bad about putting Ford out of action – filming was halted for around eight weeks – but Ford says he doesn’t know who it was.

“I don’t know and I don’t want to know,” Ford said. Good thing he isn't just in it for the money.

