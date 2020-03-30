Whereas in previous years a film was only considered for the awards if it was screened for members in the Los Angeles area, the change stipulates that a film can still be eligible if it is made available for members via a link or DVD.

Furthermore, any film that had a theatrical release planned to begin in Los Angeles between 15th March and 30th April will be eligible, even if they are not released before the usual 31st December deadline.

A statement from the organisation read, "These rules have been provisionally modified.

More like this

"In light of the closure of all theatres and screening rooms in Los Angeles, the requirement that a motion picture release must be screened for HFPA members in a theatre or screening room is temporarily suspended."

It continued, "The HFPA will continue to assess the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on motion picture and television distribution and exhibition and may extend these suspensions of the Golden Globe award rules and/or may make other temporary variations to those rules as it considers appropriate in the future."

Advertisement

No date has currently been set for the 2021 Golden Globes, but comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have been confirmed to be returning as hosts for the first time since 2015 and the fourth time in total.