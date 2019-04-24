Thanks to some stunning visual effects – similar to those that digitally de-aged Samuel L Jackson in Captain Marvel – Smith is set to play both roles.

The reason the two clones are at loggerheads? As the trailer for the blockbuster soon tells us, the younger version of Brogan was created by a man named Clay Verris (Clive Owen) for seemingly shady purposes.

Gemini Man also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo) and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) and was co-penned by Game of Thrones showrunner David Benioff.

*We would say this is Smith’s most brilliantly ridiculous character name to date, but then we remembered Cypher Raige from After Earth.

Gemini May is released in cinemas 11th October 2019