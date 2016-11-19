Turns out that before Princess Leia Organa, Han Solo encountered another formidable royal – Queen Daenerys Targaryen. Or, if you're being picky, the actress who plays her...

Yes, Emilia Clarke has joined the Star Wars prequel starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, in an as yet unspecified role that is said to "round out a dynamic cast of characters that Han and Chewie will encounter on their adventures".