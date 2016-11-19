Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke joins Han Solo Star Wars prequel
Han and Chewie are set for an encounter with the Mother of Dragons
Turns out that before Princess Leia Organa, Han Solo encountered another formidable royal – Queen Daenerys Targaryen. Or, if you're being picky, the actress who plays her...
Yes, Emilia Clarke has joined the Star Wars prequel starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, in an as yet unspecified role that is said to "round out a dynamic cast of characters that Han and Chewie will encounter on their adventures".
The cast also includes Donald Glover as Han's friend Lando Calrissian and is set before all those awkward events of The Empire Strikes Back (and even before Han and Chewie met a certain farm boy named Luke).
The untitled Han Solo movie, helmed by directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, is set for release in 2018.