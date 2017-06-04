Star Trek ★★★★

E4

This, the 11th in the series, decides to boldly go back to the past with a new young cast. Well, it had to really if the franchise were to continue — the original lot are far too old to go messing about in space, although the first Spock (Leonard Nimoy) does put in a brief appearance. The storyline here is less concerned with such things as moral issues than the earlier films and concentrates more on lots of colourful action. Basically the starship Enterprise, captained by young Jim Kirk (Chris Pine) is trying to stop an evil Romulan, Captain Nero (Eric Bana), who is going around destroying planets. The youthful Spock (Zachary Quinto), “Bones” McCoy (Karl Urban), Scotty (Simon Pegg) et al are all there to help and, though they may look unfamiliar, the characterisation is neatly done and you can easily imagine them maturing into their older and, if you see what I mean, original selves. Trekkies should be well pleased.