Fancy more Poe Dameron? Oscar Isaac answers your prayers in new Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens video
The ace fighter pilot is back for the eagerly anticipated video game
The one complaint we can level against Oscar Isaac’s charismatic Star Wars fighter pilot Poe Dameron is that, well, we’ve never seen enough of him.
Originally intended to be killed off in The Force Awakens, Isaac’s X-Wing maestro turned out to be so likeable that director JJ Abrams kept him alive, but his presence in later parts of the film proved to be disappointingly short.
Still, this injustice looks about to be resolved by the official Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens game, which sees Isaac return to the role of Dameron (voice only, he didn’t dress in Lego) for what seems to be a significant role.
The greatest fighter pilot in the galaxy on the rampage? We’re betting The First Order are absolutely bricking it.
Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be released on 28th June