Still, this injustice looks about to be resolved by the official Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens game, which sees Isaac return to the role of Dameron (voice only, he didn’t dress in Lego) for what seems to be a significant role.

The greatest fighter pilot in the galaxy on the rampage? We’re betting The First Order are absolutely bricking it.

Advertisement

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be released on 28th June