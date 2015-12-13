Dad shows his six year old Star Wars for the first time and films his hilariously adorable reaction
Here's what happens when a six year old watches a A New Hope for the first time...
Can you remember the first time you saw the original Star Wars movie? Well, one six year old will never forget it because his dad filmed his first encounter with the galaxy far, far away.
And his dad will never forget it either, because the little boy asked SO MANY questions.
It wasn't like hadn't predicted it though, as he wrote on HowToBeADad.com: "I’d been getting a little anxious with the swiftly approaching release of The Force Awakens. I wanted my little lad to see A New Hope and its original cast of characters — Luke, Han, Vader and crew — before he learned any more friggin’ spoilers, or got hyper interested in the new movie before he’d had the chance to start at the beginning. The proper beginning!"
"I figured his reactions were going to be adorable, so I videoed us watching the entire film and edited it into this short video. I also knew he was going to ask a bazillion questions, so I did an online survey about how many."
We think the little boy really hit the nail on the head with this one, though.
Well, JJ Abrams? WELL?
Now, we only have ONE more question for the universe: can we revert to the age of six and watch it again dad? PLEASE?