It wasn't like hadn't predicted it though, as he wrote on HowToBeADad.com: "I’d been getting a little anxious with the swiftly approaching release of The Force Awakens. I wanted my little lad to see A New Hope and its original cast of characters — Luke, Han, Vader and crew — before he learned any more friggin’ spoilers, or got hyper interested in the new movie before he’d had the chance to start at the beginning. The proper beginning!"

"I figured his reactions were going to be adorable, so I videoed us watching the entire film and edited it into this short video. I also knew he was going to ask a bazillion questions, so I did an online survey about how many."

We think the little boy really hit the nail on the head with this one, though.

More like this

Well, JJ Abrams? WELL?

Advertisement

Now, we only have ONE more question for the universe: can we revert to the age of six and watch it again dad? PLEASE?