Crocodile Dundee's animal star dies, aged 90
The reptile had a starring role in the film several years after being captured.
An iconic star in the blockbuster movie Crocodile Dundee has died at an estimated age of 90, it has been confirmed.
Burt, the five-metre-long saltwater crocodile that won hearts in the 1986 hit, died in captivity on Monday in Darwin, Australia, where he had been living since 2008.
In a statement, crocodile herpetarium and aquarium Crocosaurus Cove said on Facebook: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Burt, the iconic Saltwater crocodile and star of the Australian classic Crocodile Dundee.
"Burt passed away peacefully over the weekend, estimated to be over 90 years old, marking the end of an incredible era."
Burt was captured in the 1980s in the Reynolds River before making his big-screen debut in the film, in which he starred alongside the likes of Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski.
Crocosaurus Cove also paid tribute to Burt's "fiery temperament".
"Known for his independent nature, Burt was a confirmed bachelor — an attitude he made clear during his earlier years at a crocodile farm," the aquarium wrote.
"His fiery temperament earned him the respect of his caretakers and visitors alike, as he embodied the raw and untamed spirit of the saltwater crocodile.
"Burt was truly one of a kind. He wasn’t just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures.
"While his personality could be challenging, it was also what made him so memorable and beloved by those who worked with him and the thousands who visited him over the years.
"Visitors from around the globe marvelled at his impressive size and commanding presence, especially at feeding time."
Crocodile Dundee became an instant hit in 1986 and went on to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, as well as spawning two sequels: Crocodile Dundee II in 1988 and Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles in 2001.
