Given the near-universal derision that has met the film’s release, it’s unlikely that it would have been in with much of a chance for any Oscars glory - with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift’s song Beautiful Ghosts already failing to make the shortlist for Best Original Song.

The film, which was helmed by Les Miserables and The King’s Speech director Tom Hooper, boasted a cast replete with household names including Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo.

It tells the story of a group of “Jellicle” cats who compete for the chance to be sent to the Heaviside Layer such that they can win a new life.

Films that are still currently listed on the studio’s publicly-available For Your Awards Consideration page include Us, 1917, Queen & Slim, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Abominable and The Secret Life of Pets 2.