When is the film released in the UK – and who does Hardy star alongside? Here's everything you need to know.

How to watch Capone in the UK

As yet, it's uncertain when UK viewers will get to watch Capone, though it's expected to get a digital release at a future date. Director Josh Trank tweeted in April 2020 that it will also "hopefully will be on the big screen later this year!", but nothing has been confirmed.

US audiences, however, will be able to watch it on 12th May. Capone is set to stream on VOD that day – with viewers able to rent it on-demand for 48 hours afterwards.

What is Capone about?

Based on true events, Capone tells the story of Chicago bootlegger Al "Fonzo" Capone, at 47 years old. (The film was originally titled Fonzo.)

He has just been released from a prison – where he was serving an 11-year sentence for tax evasion – on the grounds of ill-health.

We see the gangster in his Miami pad, suffering from dementia, deeply disturbed by memories of his violent past.

Capone cast: Who appears in the film?

Tom Hardy plays the titular role, supported by Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) who plays Karlock, Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me) as Mae Capone and Jack Lowden (Dunkirk) as FBI Agent Crawford.

Matt Dillon (You, Me and Dupree) and Neal Brennan (Get Him To The Greek) also feature.

Capone trailer

Take a look at Hardy in action as Capone below.

Capone may be released in UK cinemas later this year.