Of course, as fans will remember, Bridget finally got her happy ending at the end of Bridget Jones's Baby and married Mark Darcy and to most people's delights, had his baby!

While it's been known for quite some time Mad About the Boy would become a movie, no one really knew when Renee Zellweger and her perfect British accent were going to return to the screen once more.

With all the news, there is a lot take in. So grab your diary, Bridget Jones style, and read on for all the key information (and spoilers) about Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy!

More like this

Bridget Jones 4 spoilers

Does Mark Darcy die in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy?

Colin Firth as Mark Darcy in Bridget Jones's Diary. Universal Pictures

If there is one thing about a Bridget Jones movie, it's the need for the *sometimes* charming Mark Darcy, but in the announcement of the film, Colin Firth's name was notably missing.

Of course, the Bridget Jones franchise is based on a book, so movie fans who wish to be spoilt won't have to wait until 2025 to get an idea of where the story may be heading.

The latest instalment is based on the book Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which follows the titular character as a single mother of two as she begins to navigate dating in a new era.

In the book, it is revealed that Darcy died in a tragic accident. Whether or not the movie will stay true to the book is unconfirmed, but given Firth was not part of the billing, it's very possible the movie will follow this same plotline.

What will happen to Hugh Grant's Daniel Cleaver in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy?

Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver in Bridget Jones's Diary. Universal Pictures

In Bridget Jones's Baby, it was revealed that Cleaver had presumably died in a plane crash. But soon, a newspaper report confirmed he had been found alive. Classic Cleaver!

Grant's absence in the film was noticeable and when asked why he chose to not star in the film at a BAFTA Life in Pictures event in 2017, the actor said he "couldn't make the character work in the story".

So where does that leave Daniel Cleaver now?

In Mad About the Boy, Daniel helps Bridget after the death of Darcy and is the godfather to her children.

An excerpt from the book reads: "After years of bitter one-upmanship, when Billy arrived the two of them finally made it up and Daniel is actually the children's godfather.

"Daniel's best isn't exactly everyone's best: the last time he had them to stay, it turned out he just wanted to impress some girl by boasting that he had godchildren and . . . suffice it to say he dropped them off at school three hours late, and when I picked up Mabel later, her hair was in an incredibly complex plaited chignon."

Given that Patrick Demspey's Jack Qwant appears to take on the role of godfather at the end of Bridget Jones's Baby, it isn't yet clear if changes will be made in Mad About the Boy.

Who will Leo Woodall play in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy?

Leo Woodall as Dex in One Day. Netflix

The question on everyone's lips. As well as the news of returning characters, it was announced that Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor would be joining the cast – but as who?

It hasn't been confirmed who Leo will portray in the film, but it has been widely speculated he will play a younger love interest for Bridget. There is a long time to go before all is revealed on the big screen, but we can only hope a trailer will reveal more details once it is released!

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.