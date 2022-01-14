What is the best movie kiss of all time? Vote now!

Even the hardest of hearts can admit to being moved by at least one of cinema’s whirlwind romances, several of which have left some truly iconic kisses in the public’s imagination.

This might not be what everyone wants to hear, but Valentine’s Day is now just a month away and it’s got us thinking about some of the greatest love stories to ever grace the silver screen.

Here at RadioTimes.com, we’ve compiled a list of 10 such smooches that we think belong in the hall of fame, but now we want you to decide which should be crowned the all-time best – be warned, it’s going to be a tough decision.

Among the contenders are the titular characters in legendary romcom When Harry Met Sally, the doomed lovers of James Cameron’s Titanic, and the timeless pairing of Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in 1942’s Casablanca.

There’s plenty more classic romantic drama on the list too, from Barry Jenkins’ intimate Best Picture winner Moonlight, to 1990’s acclaimed fantasy thriller Ghost, and modern favourite The Notebook.

Fans of action-packed blockbusters will also find something to throw their support behind, with options including Han and Leia’s steamy first kiss in The Empire Strikes Back, the touching final scene in Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man’s iconic upside-down encounter.

Last but not least, the iconic Bella Notte scene from Lady and the Tramp had to be included, purely for the sheer number of homages and imitations it has inspired over the past 65 years.

Now comes the difficult bit: make your choice in our poll below.

Answers will be revealed in a news story to be published in February.

