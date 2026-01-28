❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The BAFTA Film Awards have a great opportunity to differ from the Oscars in one key way
A win for I Swear's Robert Aramayo in the best actor category would be a welcome shake-up in an awards season which risks becoming stale.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 28 January 2026 at 5:22 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad