Justin Hurwitz – who has collaborated with Chazelle on each of the director's four features – has provided a host of jazzy compositions for the film, while the soundtrack also includes a couple of more familiar tunes, including the iconic Singin' in the Rain.

Damien Chazelle's new film Babylon finally arrived in UK cinemas this weekend – and although the reaction to the three-hour epic has been decidedly mixed, one thing that just about every critic can agree on is that it features one of the very best scores of the year.

"We wanted to give Babylon a musical universe of its own, a sound that wouldn’t be so anachronistic as to take anybody out of the 1920s, but also a far cry from the usual depiction of quaint '20s jazz," Hurwitz explained.

"It’s a lot wilder and more aggressive. Something to keep in mind is that the music which was recorded and survived from the '20s is just a tiny sliver of the music that was actually being played in Los Angeles at the time.

"There was underground music that was never recorded," he added. "We wanted to imagine the depth and variety and wild range of sounds that could have been, though we’ll never know. Music that we felt hadn’t been depicted on film before.”

More like this

The score has already picked up the Golden Globe for Best Original Score – and you can find a full list of tracks below.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Babylon soundtrack

All tracks composed by Justin Hurwitz unless otherwise stated

Welcome

Manny and Nellie's Theme

King of the Circus

Jub Jub

Coke Room

My Girl's Pussy – composed by Harry Roy

– composed by Harry Roy Idaho

Voodoo Mama

Gold Coast Rhythm (Wallach Party)

Ain’t Life Grand

Babylon

Morning

Kinescope Ragtime Piano

Kinescope Erhu (Orientally Yours)

Kinescope Carnival Music

Kinescope Organ Music

Night on Bald Mountain

Herman's Hustle

Gold Coast Sunset

Champagne

Wild Child

New York

See You Back in LA

Red Devil

I Want a Man

Orientally Yours

Gimme

Singin' in the Rain – music by Nacio Herb Brown and lyrics by Arthur Freed

music by Nacio Herb Brown and lyrics by Arthur Freed Pharoah John

Meet Miss LaRoy

Call Me Manny

Hearst Party

Damascus Thump

All Figured Out

Nea Smyrni

Waikele Tango

Toad

Blockhouse

Jack's Party Band

Gold Coast Rhythm (Jack’s Party)

Levántate

Señor Avocado

Heyo

Gold Coast Rhythm (Juan Bonilla)

Te Amo Nellie

Gold Coast Rhythm (Sidney's Solo)

Manny and Nellie’s Theme (Reprise)

Finale

The Babylon score is available to listen to in full on Amazon Music, Deezer, TIDAL and more.

Babylon is now showing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.