Will there be an Avatar 4? Latest news on future instalments in James Cameron's epic sci-fi saga
Cameron had previously announced plans for a five film arc, but in recent interviews he's somewhat walked back those claims.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Friday, 19 December 2025 at 11:00 am
Ad
Ad
Don't miss the Radio Times Christmas issue – out now!
Enjoy festive fun with Shaun & Gromit in our Christmas double issue – pick up your 14-day guide to the best TV, streaming, film, radio & podcasts.
Find out more
Ad