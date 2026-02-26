Love Actually star and true British icon Bill Nighy is uniting with Game of Thrones royalty Maisie Williams for a "poetic, life affirming" road movie.

Based on the kid's novel Charlie and Me: 421 Miles from Home by Mark Lowery, the new film, 500 Miles, follows the journey of two brothers who embark on a journey between countries to reunite their feuding family.

Fed up of his parents constant arguing, Finn (Roman Griffin Davis), flees his family home in Yorkshire with his live-wire younger brother, Charlie (Dexter Sol Ansell), in tow to embark on a pilgrimage to the wild West Coast of Ireland to reunite with their beloved grandfather - Bill Nighy's character.

Roman Griffin Davis and Maisie Williams. Port Pictures

The boys parents, played by Michael Socha of This Is England fame and Clare Dunne known for Small Things Like These and Spider-Man: Far From Home, have been estranged from the grandfather since untold events of the previous year.

Along the way the brother's meet Maisie William's free-spirited busker who becomes their responsible adult and aids them on their trip to Dingle, County Kerry, all in the hopes that their grandfather can piece the family together again.

Directed by BAFTA award winner Morgan Matthews, the first-look trailer released today gives a glimpse of the stellar cast and the broody, coastal landscape of Ireland where the movie was filmed on location.

Just shy of two minutes long, the trailer begins with Bill Nighy forlornly looking over the sea from a cliff vantage point with grey weather.

He reminisces on previous years with a voice over saying "We used to bring them down here" before the viewer is fed short clips of happy family memories from sunny summers of yore. Promising a heart-wrenching film packed charm, the trailer gives us our first glimpse at the family at the centre of the story, including Charlie, played by Dexter Sol Ansell who comes fresh off the back of recent success.

Clare Dunne and Michael Socha. Port Pictures

Playing the lovable squire 'Egg' in HBO's recent Game of Thrones mini-series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Ansell helped the series gain worldwide acclaim, with many people praising its rousing conclusion. Game of Thrones fans may indeed want to catch 500 Miles in cinema considering both Ansell and Maisie Williams will be taking leading roles.

Produced by New Origin, Port Pictures and Minnow Films, the new film features music from upcoming Irish composer Jamie Duffy.

500 Miles is coming to UK cinemas soon.

