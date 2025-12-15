As RadioTimes.com chats to Tom Fletcher on the phone, he’s on his way to London’s Savoy Theatre, where Paddington the Musical, which he wrote the music and lyrics for, is playing. “We’ve been just so blown away by the response,” he says. “We all hoped it, and our bear, would have a warm welcome, but I don't think any of us were really prepared for just how much everyone went absolutely crazy for him.”

Ad

In the show, which has received rave reviews, the role of Paddington is shared by Arti Shah (who portrays him onstage) with James Hameed voicing him offstage, as well as remote puppeteering Paddington’s face. It has also recently extended its run at London’s Savoy Theatre until 14 February 2027.

The polite, marmalade-loving bear from Peru has gone on to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales backstage at the Royal Variety Performance, was photographed by Vogue at The Savoy Hotel and performed one of the songs from the musical, The Explorer and the Bear, with Fletcher on Strictly Come Dancing.

Paddington and Tom Fletcher on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

“I think the reason why it's resonating with so many people is it's amazing seeing this character we know and love literally come to life on stage, and being in the same room as him is just amazingly powerful and emotional,” explains Fletcher, who has worked on bringing the musical to life for five years.

“But, also, the story and what it actually means is so important and feels more relevant now than ever before. A small bear has come from another country to London with no belongings, apart from a few jars of marmalade, and he’s looking for a home and a family, but most of all, just looking for this city to be kind to him, and that is such a powerful thing to be putting out in the world right now.”

Not only did Fletcher help Paddington make his stage debut, but the McFly singer and best-selling children’s author is also bringing another very special bear to life for the first time, BBC Children in Need’s mascot Pudsey.

Tom Fletcher with his book, Pudsey and the Thread of Hope. BBC

The 25-minute animation Pudsey and the Thread of Hope is based on Fletcher’s story, also available to buy as a book, about young boy Jai, who has lost his father. With Pudsey, he meets other children who have been supported by Pudsey’s kindness, with the golden thread of hope tying every story together. “Weirdly, I've got these two amazing bears in my life this year,” he says. “I've always wanted to write for animation. It's been a dream of mine for so long, and I never thought my first of experience of it would be with one of our national treasures, this iconic character.”

Although Children in Need supports disadvantaged children and young people across the UK with various challenges, Fletcher was particularly moved by the charity’s bereavement projects. While writing the story, he read it to his three sons, aged 11, nine and seven, who he shares with his wife Giovanna, for their unfiltered honesty. “They ended up having these amazing conversations about quite difficult subjects. It's my responsibility as a parent to explain to them what Children in Need means and stands for. The less I dumb it down for them, the better they respond to it. I feel very lucky that I get to provide that launchpad for other families.”

Pudsey and the Thread of Hope, book available now, and on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Eve at 10:20am.

How to get Paddington the Musical West End tickets

Paddington tickets are now live at LOVEtheatre starting from £29. The show is running at London's Savoy Theatre from 1st November to May 2026.

Buy Paddington the Musical tickets at LOVEtheatre

Ad

Make sure you also check out the best West End shows and our list of 40 Les Misérables backstage secrets. Also, here's how to get cheap Cadbury World tickets.