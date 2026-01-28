EastEnders icon Tamzin Outhwaite is on a hot streak of unforgettable theatrical appearances.

Just months after starring in the London revival Entertaining Mr Sloane, the actress is returning to the stage again to reprise the role of Beverley in Abigail's Party.

Outhwaite originally played the role at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, in October 2024, but now she's taking it on tour – hitting seven UK theatres from June to August 2026.

From the mind of English screenwriter Mike Leigh, Abigail's Party is a "ferocious black comedy" about social class, materialism and sexual tension in the 1970s.

First performed in 1977 at London's Hampstead Theatre, it proved to be a career launching role for Alison Steadman, who played Beverley at the time.

Tamzin Outhwaite in Abigail's Party. Photo credit Mark Senior

Here's the synopsis: "Essex, 1977. Beverly is hosting, the alcohol is flowing, Demis Roussos is on the record player and the cheese and pineapple cocktail sticks are ready to go. Queen of the castle in her suburban semi, Beverly and husband Laurence welcome new neighbours Angela and Tony round for drinks.

"Sue from next door is invited too but the real party is happening back at her place, as Sue’s teenage daughter Abigail can’t seem to keep the racket down. Awkward small talk quickly descends into inappropriate flirtation and marital disputes: a soiree from hell, but it’d be rude to leave… "

The part of Beverley has been described as one of the "most iconic characters in British theatre" so if you missed out on Outhwaite's first run, now is the chance to rectify that.

Here's how to get tickets.

When and where can I see Abigail's Party?

Here's the so far announced dates and venues.

16th – 20th Jun 2026 – Malvern, Malvern Theatres

22nd – 27th Jun 2026 – Bath, Theatre Royal Bath

1st – 4th Jul 2026 – Fareham, Fareham Live

6th – 11th Jul 2026 – Brighton, Theatre Royal Brighton

13th – 18th Jul 2026 – Leicester, Curve

20th – 25th Jul 2026 – Richmond, Richmond Theatre

3rd – 8th Aug 2026 – Cambridge, The Arts Theatre

How to buy Abigail's Party tickets

Tickets are on sale via ATG Tickets or the respective venue sites, although not all dates are on sale yet.

