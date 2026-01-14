Have you ever watched a reality TV show so fun that you wished that you could jump through the TV screen and join right in? Well, now you can do just that with Race Across the World: The Experience.

This experience takes its inspiration, obviously, from the supremely popular reality show Race Across the World, which sees teams of two compete against each other to reach a far-off destination using any method apart from air travel.

Now you can try the playable experience for yourself, but with one major difference: the race will take place exclusively within London or Manchester.

Whether you're a fan of the reality show or you simply just want to explore more of your nearest city, this is the ideal experience for you to try out. Here's everything you need to know.

Jump to:

What is Race Across the World: The Experience?

If you're family with the TV show, then this immersive experience will be a piece of cake. Much like the original TV show, the Race Across the World Experience is a high-stakes race against the clock.

Participants will be challenged to work together as a team, navigating their way through the iconic streets of the UK capital. You'll be competing against rival teams as you manage your team budget, and in-game cash can be exchanged to unlock alternative routes and clues, while "work" task can be exchanged for in-game cash. How your team races is up to you.

Your team's end score will depend on how quickly you complete the race and how much of your budget you have left. The team who finishes in the fastest time with the most budget will be crowned champions.

When and where is the Race Across the World: The Experience?

This unique experience takes place all over London and Manchester, as well as on your phone! Allow us to explain.

Once you've booked your tickets, you'll receive a confirmation email with all the details necessary to start your race, including a designated meeting point.

Prepare yourself to race through iconic streets in London and Manchester, as well as heading to landmarks and pubs to solve escape room-esque puzzles.

Throughout the race, you will be interacting with characters on your phone to work out directions and making tactical decisions.

How long does the Race Across the World: The Experience last?

All together, the experience will last around 2-3 hours, although this will depend on how quickly your team can work together!

How much are tickets to the Race Across the World Experience?

While prices will vary depending on your chosen time slot. In London ticket prices start from £20 for children and £30 for adults, while in Manchester they start at £15 and £20 respectively.

How to get Race Across the World: The Experience Experience tickets?

Head over to Fever, where you select your preferred date and time and buy a ticket for each player. Then you'll receive a confirmation email with all the information you'll need to begin your adventure.

Once you've booked your ticket, you can decide whether to split up into smaller teams or stay together.

