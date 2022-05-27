Round 26 kicks off on Saturday 4th June with 12 teams competing for the two spots left in the semi-finals. Games include Sale Sharks vs Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs vs Harlequins, and Worcester Warriors vs Bath Rugby. The two winning teams will head off to the semi-finals on Saturday 11 June.

After an exciting 25 rounds of Premiership Rugby, we’ve reached the final three rounds: Round 26, the semi-finals and the final.

The Saturday 11th June semi-final will see those two teams battle it out with Leicester Tigers and North London’s Saracens for a place in the final.

Then the final, which takes place at Twickenham Stadium in South West London on Saturday 18th June at 3pm.

If you want a front seat to the action, tickets are still on sale for the Premiership Rugby final.

Buy Premiership Rugby tickets from £22 at Ticketmaster

How to get tickets to the Premiership Rugby final at Twickenham Stadium

Tickets for the Premiership Rugby final are on sale now at Ticketmaster. Prices start from only £22 but can go up to £100 for the more premium seating.

How to watch the Premiership Rugby final

For those who aren't able to get tickets to Twickenham, the Premiership Rugby final is been shown live on ITV and BT Sport.

BT Sport is also showing the semi-finals on Saturday 11th June.

Buy a BT Sport monthly pass for only £25

